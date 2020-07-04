A second round of auditions is coming soon for the Etowah Youth Orchestras.

The EYO will be auditioning for open spots in its three after-school ensembles — the Etowah Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Etowah Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and the Etowah String Sinfonia.

The auditions for each ensembles will be from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 14 and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 16 at the Music Center at Temple Beth Israel at 761 Chestnut St. in downtown Gadsden.

The EYSO is an advanced full orchestra with strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. The EYSO performs standard orchestral repertoire from all genres. The Etowah Youth Philharmonic Orchestra — which also is a full orchestra — is a high-intermediate ensemble performing quality transcriptions of symphonic works, along with other diverse repertoire.

The Etowah String Sinfonia is an intermediate string orchestra and performs versions of works by great composers along with original and popular music.

Auditions for the ensembles base acceptance on each student’s current level of performance ability. Students must have a minimum of two years of performing experience on their instrument to audition.

All three ensembles will have auditions for string section members — violins, violas, cellos and string basses. The two full orchestras also have openings for flutes, oboes, clarinets, bass clarinets, bassoons, French horns, trombones, percussionists and pianists for the 2020-21 season.

For more information, visit www.myeyo.org. Scroll to the bottom of the "About The EYO" page to find links and audition information.