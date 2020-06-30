YOUNGSTOWN — A local man has been arrested on multiple charges involving the sexual battery of a juvenile. Phillip Lyvonne Stephens, 36, of Youngstown, was charged on June 24, after the victim spoke out during a Child Protection Team (CPT) interview about the alleged sexual abuse by Stephens, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

A BCSO deputy was conducting an interview with a woman involved with another investigation and was told about statements a witness made to the woman that had upset her. The witness told the woman about allegedly finding child pornography on an electronic device owned by Stephens. The video featured a young victim the witness recognized, the release stated.

With the assistance of the Department of Children and Families (DCF), investigators were able to gather enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Investigators allegedly found the images on an electronic device in Stephen's home. A 9mm Derringer, a MP9 sub-machine gun, and a black shotgun were also allegedly found on the property, in the home, and in a vehicle.

The release went on to say that contact was made with the victim and a CPT interview conducted at Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center. The victim told investigators of allegedly suffering brutal sexual battery by Stephens, which had been documented on several videos.

Stephens is being charged with sexual performance by a child, sexual battery (victim under 12), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tampering with a victim and conditional release violation.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about Phillip Lyvonne Stephens is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff's Office.