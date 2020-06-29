Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District was alerted to a mobile home fire near Anderson Drive at about 4:15 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post from the district.

WRIGHT — A mobile home was completely destroyed early Monday after a fire swept through the structure, officials say.

The fire was quickly knocked down and did not spread to surrounding areas.

The home was a total loss, according to the Ocean-City Wright spokeswoman Capt. Jennifer Arne.

Nobody was injured.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Okaloosa County EMS, Fort Walton Beach Fire Department and Eglin Air Force Base Fire Department assisted.

The scene has been turned over to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.