A shooting Saturday night has capped a violent week of gunfire in the city of Tuscaloosa.

Officials have confirmed that one person is dead and another injured after shots were fired in an Alberta residential neighborhood.

One person died at the scene of the shooting, which broke out just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue East and Third Street East.

The injured victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said via social media.

No other details, including whether a suspect has been identified or apprehended, had been released as of early Sunday morning.

The investigation now has been turned over to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, and anyone with information was asked to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).

Tuscaloosa’s week of violence began Monday night when a child was struck by a bullet in a barrage of gunfire at Crescent East Apartments in northeast Tuscaloosa.

Police officers responded to the apartments in the 4700 block of First Street East at about 9 p.m. that night in response to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire, officials said.

One called told authorities that an 8-year-old boy was taken from the scene to DCH Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle after the child, who was inside his family’s vehicle that was driving through the area, was struck by a round that entered the vehicle from the outside.

The child was later transferred to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham but, as of early Sunday morning, no updates on his condition had been provided.

And while residents of the apartment complex told police that several people were firing guns with an estimated 20 to 40 shots fired – officials said investigators recovered numerous shell casings in the area – no arrests have been made or suspects named in this case.

The following night, 44-year-old Henry McAlpine was shot during what investigators called a "personal disagreement" at a residence in the 3000 block of Elm Street, near Kaulton Park

Tuscaloosa police were called to DCH Regional Medical Center at about 9 p.m. Tuesday after McAlpine arrived there in a personal vehicle.

By early Wednesday morning, McAlpine had succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Omar Jerrell Fowler, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on one count of murder and, as of early Sunday morning, he remained there on $150,000 bail.

Gunfire continued Wednesday night, this time between two women, following an altercation near Harmon Park, officials said.

Authorities said that police were called about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of 29th Street where officers found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators said the women had been in an altercation before the shooting that occurred after 38-year-old Claudia Key left the area but returned a short time later armed with a pistol.

Key, who was apprehended at the scene, faces one count of attempted murder and has since been freed from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to DCH with non-life threatening injuries.

Saturday’s shooting in Alberta also comes one week to the day that another man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting days prior at Motel 6 on McFarland Boulevard.

Timothy Lee Temms, 21, was booked June 20 into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm – two counts into an occupied building and one count into an unoccupied vehicle.

According to jail records, Temms remains jailed on $230,000 bail.

Investigators said on June 18, two days before his arrest, Temms opened fire on two motel employees and a hotel guest following an argument about check-out times.

According to authorities, Temms and a woman, who were arguing with motel staff about staying in the room past the designated check-out time, left the motel in the 4700 block of McFarland Boulevard East after the argument but then returned shortly before 11 a.m.

That’s when Temms pulled a firearm from his vehicle and began firing multiple rounds at the workers and the guest, authorities said.

While no one was injured in this incident, bullets entered several motel rooms and a vehicle in the parking lot, officials said.

