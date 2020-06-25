Two local students have been named to Troy University’s Provost's List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019-20 academic year.

Hannah Hogan, of Carrabelle, and Bryce Kent, of Apalachicola, both achieved that honor, which is given to full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 semester hours who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy, Alabama traditional campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Alabama, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings.