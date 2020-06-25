There won’t be any election in Carrabelle this year.

Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz, 65, and two commissioners, Frank Mathes, 85, and Keith Walden, 67, will each go on to another four-year term, since no opponents filed earlier this month to challenge them in the 2020 general election.

Each of the three, elected to four-year terms in 2015, were initially slated to face the voters last fall. But in a cost-saving move, Carrabelle decided in 2019 to move its city elections to even-numbered years, in concert with state and local elections, where they will now be handled by the supervisor of elections office.

The move, which meant each of the three had a fifth year tacked on their terms, will save the city about $6,000 in annual election costs. They now will not have to face voters until 2024.

The two other city commissioners, Tony Millender and Cal Allen, elected in 2017, also had a fifth year tacked on to their terms. They will not have to face voters until the mid-year elections in 2022.