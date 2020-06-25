After earlier this month getting a new manager to replace Holly and Creighton Brown, and after being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus shutdown, the Apalachicola Farmers Market is back.

At their June 2 meeting, city commissioners voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Rose Griffin to succeed the Browns, who stepped down earlier this year after five years working to launch and grow the market, which is held twice monthly, on the second and fourth Saturdays, at the pavilion at the Mill Pond.

Griffin was the only applicant for the unpaid position. In her application, she said she would apply her oral and written communication skills, and marketing experience, which she puts to use in her position with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.

"In that work I have the pleasure and experience of interacting with both locals and tourists from numerous backgrounds, which would be an asset for the Farmers Market position," she wrote. "I also ran a booth at the Orlando Flea Market for several years."

Griffin also owns a non-profit organization Bent Isn't Broken, which has performed behind-the-scenes service for numerous needy families. She is the mother of daughter Trinity and son Alex, who she cited as assets to the team. Trinity has a degree in communications and experience in video hosting, while Alex is studying culinary arts, with knowledge in the fields of food preparation and business organization, with certifications in food safety, food purchasing, and storage.

She said all three of them recently completed a certification course in hospitality and tourism management.

In her write-up, Griffin pledged to "maintain and honor the traditions and relationships that Holly and Creighton Brown built over the last five years, and seek their input on future direction, and to expand marketing efforts to the Hill community and Greater Apalachicola so that more working families benefit from fresh produce and the opportunity to sell local crafts.

"The recent work of John Alber to make SNAP available at the market is an important development to build on," she wrote.

Griffin said she will also encourage the commercial fishing community to learn about and participate in Farmers Market events, including aquaculture producers. She plans to help the market partner with the Holy Family Senior Center, the Franklin County School District and other local programs, and to continue to expand the use of social media to promote the market and its vendors.

The market will be held this Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the Mill Pond Pavilion. Vendors are expected to include those offering local produce and eggs, delicious hot breads and baked goods, jams and tupelo honey.

"Chat with the local craftspeople as you browse one-of-a-kind furniture, jewelry, glass art and more," Griffin said. "It's the spirit of community and the live oaks by the working harbor at Scipio Creek."

For more info, email farmersmarket@cityofapalachicola.com