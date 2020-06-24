For the second consecutive night, authorities are investigating a shooting in Tuscaloosa.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, one victim was being treated for gunshot wounds at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was investigating in a residential area near west Tuscaloosa’s Kaulton Park at the intersection of Pine and Elm streets.

No other information had been released as of early Tuesday morning and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit had issued no updates.

However, anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.

This shooting comes one night after a child was struck by a bullet in a barrage of gunfire at Crescent East Apartments in northeast Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa police officers responded to the apartments in the 4700 block of First Street East at about 9 p.m. Monday in response to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire, officials said.

One caller said an 8-year-old boy was taken from the scene to DCH Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle.

The child was inside his family’s vehicle, driving through the area, when he was struck by a round that entered the vehicle from the outside, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

The child was later transferred to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

Residents of the apartment complex told police that several people were firing guns with an estimated 20 to 40 shots fired and officials said investigators recovered numerous shell casings in the area.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the shootings was asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.