Janet Melton caught more than just fish on a recent trip in the Gulf of Mexico.

Melton, a Panama City area real estate broker, was fishing last week with her husband David Melton when she spotted and captured on video, two waterspouts a safe distance away in the Gulf of Mexico.

"This was the first time that we have seen a waterspout while out fishing. We actually saw several form throughout the morning," she said.

They were about 20 miles southwest of the pass at Panama City Beach while on their boat "No Limits," when she began recording a series of videos, documenting the waterspouts.

"Witnessing the two waterspouts merging together was incredible," Melton said.