The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that National Night Out Against Crime block parties will take place in the fall.

The annual event usually occurs in August but was moved to Oct. 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its Now in its 37th year in Lafourche, National Night Out Against Crime allows residents and law enforcement officers to mingle together at multiple block parties throughout the parish.

The parties usually include food and activities for children and adults.

Lafourche deputies will visit each block party to speak with area residents about crime prevention and neighborhood concerns.