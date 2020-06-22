The victim of a fatal shooting off Kimbrough Road near Mary Esther has been identified as 52-year old George Michael Stefan of Rosewood Drive in Mary Esther.

Deputies were called to a home on Kimbrough Road about 7:15 Sunday night after a friend reported finding Stefan on the ground in a lot of pain, according to the call history report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stefan had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Stefan died at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center that night.

One person was detained for questioning, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but has since been released.

The individual claims the shooting was in self defense. He has been questioned.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.