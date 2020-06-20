A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) was spotted by Susanna Russell near her home on Massalina Bayou on June 16, 2020.

The LCAC is a class of air-cushion vehicle (hovercraft) used as landing craft by the United States Navy's Assault Craft Units and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), according to Wikipedia post about the vessel.

They transport weapons systems, equipment, cargo and personnel of the assault elements of the Marine Air/Ground Task Force both from ship to shore and across the beach.

Russell said the LCAC made a couple trips that morning heading towards Tyndall Air Force Base each time.