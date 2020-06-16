BONIFAY - Sheriff John Tate is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Officer Memorial Scholarships.

The scholarships will help these students further their goal of serving the community in their chosen profession. As you know, they are named and given in honor of local heroes who were killed in the line of duty.

Joe Bill Galloway Memorial Scholarship:

Dalton Wilkinson, Poplar Springs High School. Dalton is working to be a certified wildlife officer.

Daniel Jackson Brownell Memorial Scholarship:

Nathan Johnson, Holmes County High School. Nathan is working on his certification as a firefighter/EMT

Lonny Lee Lindsey Memorial Scholarship:

Michaelyn Wallace, Bethlehem High School. Michaelyn is pursuing a career in nursing.

Gregory Guy Malloy Memorial Scholarship:

Malacie Campbell, Ponce de Leon High School. Malacie is also pursuing a career in nursing.

About the scholarships:

The scholarships are named after Holmes County officers who gave their lives in the line of duties for their county.

Deputy Lonny Lee Lindsey

END OF WATCH: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 1996

On September 17, 1996, Deputy Lonny Lindsey was shot and killed after responding to a robbery call, despite being on sick leave.

While at home, Lindsey heard a call about a robbery at a location just a half mile from his home. Deputy Lindsey responded to the call to help the six-man department. While checking a tag number of a truck he pulled over, Lindsey called out shots fired.

At the truck, a gun battle ensued with Lindsey heard exclaiming over the radio:

“Need backup,” he called. “They are shooting at me.” Those five words would be his final radio transmission.

Although mortally wounded by a shot from a .30 caliber rifle, Lindsey was able to shoot both suspects.

Both suspects in the shooting were arrested a short time later, then tried and convicted of murder for which they were each sentenced to serve life in prison.

Deputy Lindsey had served with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for five years and left behind a wife and two young children.

Sheriff Daniel Brownell

END OF WATCH: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 1872

Sheriff Daniel Jackson Brownell was shot and killed November 26, 1872, when he responded to a report of a disturbance at the courthouse on River Road in the then-Holmes County seat of Cerra Gorda. He was 40 years old.

Brownell was at home with his family when he was advised of the disturbance. The sheriff mounted his horse and rode a few miles into town. When the sheriff arrived on scene, he was confronted by a gunman named Boutwell, and a gun battle ensued. Boutwell shot and fatally wounded the sheriff - but not before the sheriff was able to return fire. Sheriff Brownell shot and killed the suspect before he fell.

Sheriff Brownell had served with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for ten years and was survived by his wife and six children.

Colonel Gregory Guy Malloy

END OF WATCH: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2011

Colonel Gregory Malloy was a K-9 handler with Holmes Correctional Institution and served on the facility’s tracking team. Malloy was shot and killed February 2, 2011, while assisting local law enforcement agencies with tracking a man wanted for murdering his parents.

A hunter in the area called 911 after encountering the suspect in a wooded area and exchanging shots with him. Colonel Malloy was dispatched to begin tracking, and as he neared the suspect’s location, shots were exchanged, and both Colonel Malloy and Williams were killed.

Colonel Malloy had served with the Florida Department of Corrections for 22 years.

Reserve Deputy Joe Bill Galloway

END OF WATCH: MONDAY, AUGUST 20, 2007

Reserve Deputy Joe Bill Galloway was killed August 20, 2007, when his patrol car struck a tree during a vehicle pursuit.

Galloway had just crossed the state line into Geneva County, Alabama, when he lost control of his patrol car and struck a tree.

Galloway, who was the uncle of fellow fallen officer Lonny Lindsey, was also a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and had served with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for one year.