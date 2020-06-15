The spill was reported to Okaloosa County Water and Sewer on Sunday at around 8:30 a.m. Okaloosa County’s arm of the Florida Department of Health announced later that day it had issued the health advisory.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A health advisory remained in effect Monday for Cinco Bayou, where approximately 300 gallons of untreated waste water entered the water near a public boat ramp.

“The health advisory is in place from Gap Creek to Ewing Court, to include the boat ramp area on Water Street,” the Health Department release said.

It remained in place Monday morning, according to Health Department spokeswoman Allison McDaniel.

County officials said the leak was caused by an electrical failure at a lift station on Water Street. The failure took out the control system, including the ability to send an alarm, a spill notification said.

Waters contaminated with wastewater present several health hazards to humans and may contain untreated human sewage with microbes that could cause gastro-intestinal and other diseases, the Health Department’s advisory notice said.

Officials warned anyone coming into contact with the affected waterway to wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking.

“Children and older adults, as well as people with weakened immune systems, are particularly vulnerable to disease so every precaution should be taken if in contact with the affected waters,” the release said.

County agencies as well as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are monitoring the spill and notification will be provided when the health advisory is lifted, according to the release.

