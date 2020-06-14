The kids, who ranged in age from 5 to 11, were improperly secured, the report said.

A young Chipley woman and six children were injured after the woman failed to keep her car on the road in a curve and struck a tree, authorities say.

The 19-year-old Chipley woman was driving north on Lakepoint Road near the intersection with U.S. Highway 231 in Jackson County on Saturday when she entered a curve too fast and ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Her sedan struck a tree and overturned.

The kids, who ranged in age from 5 to 11, were improperly secured, the report said.

All seven people in the car were listed in serious condition.

No other information was available.