Friday

Jun 12, 2020


Total cases across the state rose by 1,698 between Wednesday and Thursday. The number of new cases has now increased by 1,000 or more for nine of the last 10 days, and the one day the new case total did not increase by 1,000 the total was 966.

For the second day in a row, the state of Florida surpassed its daily record for the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed. The total across the state rose between 10 a.m., Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday by 1,902 to 70,971.


The number of deaths across the state did drop from 47 reported Thursday to 29 on Friday.


Hospitalizations and deaths in Northwest Florida remain relatively low. Washington County did record another fatality overnight.


The number of positive cases in Okaloosa County rose by 18 in the last 24 hours, with eight new cases discovered in the Fort Walton Beach area.


Between May 3 and June 7, Okaloosa has seen a shift in the age groups impacted by COVID-19, Health Department Director Dr. Karen Chapman said in an email.


From March until early May, 36.7% of the 169 people who tested positive for the coronavirus were 65 or older. That dynamic has changed, Chapman said.


"Individuals under 40 years of age now make up nearly 53% of the cases," Chapman said. "In addition, Okaloosa has seen an increase in cases to children under 18 years of age — up to 16.7% of all cases."


Of note, Chapman said, only 11.8% of our cases are now occurring to persons 65 years and older. Between May 3 and June 7 the median age of cases has dropped to 37 years.


By the numbers:


Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. June 12


Santa Rosa: 275, increase of two since Thursday


Okaloosa : 312, increase of 18 since Thursday


Walton: 145, increase of three since Thursday


Bay: 139, increase of four since Thursday


Washington: 87, no increase since Thursday


Holmes: 31, no increase since Thursday


Gulf: 8, no increase since Thursday


Franklin: 2, no increase since Thursday


Deaths


Santa Rosa: 9, no change


Okaloosa: 6, no change


Walton: 9, no change


Holmes: 0, no change


Washington: 9, increase of one since Thursday


Bay: 4, no change


Gulf: 0, no change


Franklin: 0, no change


Positive tests by city


Santa Rosa County


Milton: 166, increase of one


Navarre: 43, no increase


Gulf Breeze: 34, increase of one


Pace: 19, increase of one


Jay: 4, no change


Pensacola Beach: 1, no change


Missing Santa Rosa: 4


Okaloosa County


Fort Walton Beach: 129, increase of eight


Destin: 41, no change


Crestview: 42, increase of one


Niceville: 35, increase of two


Shalimar: 19, increase of one


Mary Esther: 18, increase of one


Laurel Hill: 4, no change


Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change


Baker: 2, no change


Holt: 2, no change


Missing Okaloosa: 8


Walton County


DeFuniak Springs: 84, increase of one


Santa Rosa Beach: 22, increase of one


Freeport: 8, no change


Miramar Beach: 3, no change


Point Washington: 1, no change


Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change


Paxton: 1, no change


Ponce de Leon: 1 no change


Westville: 1, change of one


