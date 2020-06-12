PANAMA CITY BEACH — The third annual Robbie Atchinson Beach Cleanup will be from 9-11 a.m. on July 5 at Beach Access 5, by Schooners off Gulf Drive. The event will include lots of giveaways, as well as a certificate for one dive certification from Red Alert Diving.

Atchinson was one of the founders of Keep PCB Beautiful, which is holding the annual event in his memory. He died at age 47 on June 15, 2018 after a struggle with esophageal/stomach cancer.

Born in Washington, D.C., he was a 602 Union Steamfitter for 25 years. After retiring, Atchinson and his family spent time volunteering in Panama City Beach either with Keep PCB Beautiful or St. Andrews Bay Watch. He and his wife, Mary, spent many evenings on the beach sharing the sunset.

Keep PCB Beautiful was founded in 2018 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. It grew out of an effort by 12 original members who wanted to keep local beaches clean. It became affiliated with Keep America Beautiful in 2019.

For details, a schedule of events and programs, visit KeepPCBBeautiful.org, call 636-734-1178 or visit the group’s page at Facebook.com/KeepPCBbeautiful.