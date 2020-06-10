CHIPLEY - Northwest Florida Community Hospital welcomes Kevin M. Hornsby, MD, specializing in family medicine. Dr. Hornsby brings 26 years of experience in family and emergency medicine as well as critical care to his new practice which will be located in the NFCH Specialty Center. Dr. Hornsby plans to join NFCH in August in family medicine practice seeing both adults and teens.

Dr Hornsby, grew up in Slocomb, Alabama. As a teen, Dr. Hornsby roofed houses and worked on a farm. During his teenage years he was known around Slocomb for his speed of tying tomatoes! Dr. Hornsby graduated from Slocomb High School in 1983, attended Enterprise State Junior College, and Auburn University before going to medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Hornsby completed his residency at University Hospital, Birmingham in 1998. Dr. Hornsby had the privilege of serving as Chief Resident of Family Medicine at UAB. Also, while doing his residency he served as the UAB Blazers team physician attending sideline injuries and doing preventative medicine.

After completing his residency Dr. Hornsby practiced in both emergency medicine and family practice settings for many years. Dr. Hornsby also served as Medical Director for Air Med International, flying intercontinental flights while caring for severely ill patients. In addition, Dr. Hornsby has owned and operated clinics specializing in health and wellness.

Dr. Hornsby is excited to return to the area he calls “home” to rural medicine, his first love, in residency. Dr. Hornsby said, “Rural medicine is in my DNA”. His love for the people in rural communities runs deep. One of Dr. Hornsby’s favorite pastimes is visiting Sadie’s Flea Market on Saturday mornings, where you may find him in deep negotiations with the vendors.

Dr. Hornsby and his wife Heidi are proud parents of two college students. Dr. Hornsby will be joining us in August and is looking forward to being a part of the NFCH Family and our community.