One-star nursing home hosted among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Florida.

SARASOTA — By outward appearances, Tarpon Point Nursing and Rehabilitation was a good fit for Doris Shepson.

A resident since June 2019, she was featured in the facility’s monthly newsletter, posing over a slice of pie for Johnny Appleseed Day. And there she was again on International Chocolate Day, preparing to dunk a chunk of fruit into a bowl of the dark sweet stuff.

Last month, at 89, Doris lost her life to the coronavirus contagion that caught much of the American long term care industry flat-footed. If her daughter Becky Crane remains mystified by the official accounting of what killed her mother, she is — like a handful of other survivors — much more certain of this much: Enrolling mom at Tarpon Point was a tragic mistake.

“I didn’t do my research,” says Crane, a registered nurse at Lakewood Ranch Hospital. “I will always regret this.”

Owned by for-profit Pinnacle Health Facilities group in Texas, Tarpon Point is rated one out of five stars by federal analysts with the Center for Medicare & Medicare Services.

The 120-bed complex in Sarasota was placed on a state watchlist in 2015 for a variety of infractions, some of which resulted in fines. While issuing no financial penalties since 2017, investigators wrote up Tarpon Point last year for 11 health citations. The CMS website notes the average number of red flags for similar operations in Florida is 6.1 citations, while the national average is 8.2. There were strikes for improper garbage disposal, failure to use alternatives to bed rails, and food preparation and storage.

But it took casualties from the COVID-19 pandemic to swing the spotlight onto Tarpon Point as one of Florida’s most troubled long term care facilities. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 19 residents. As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health database showed the operation was contending with 11 infections in residents and 16 in staff, down from 33 and 22 the week before.

The vast majority of those deaths have come since May 1, when Tarpon Point reported that two residents had died of COVID-19 to that point. The grim death figures for Tarpon Point since the beginning of May show how the virus has continued to wreak havoc in Florida nursing homes well after the outbreak began, raising questions about the effectiveness of the state’s containment strategy.

Tarpon Point’s body count ties it with Braden River Rehabilitation Center in Bradenton and Page Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Lee County for sixth most in the state. Fair Havens Center in Miami-Dade County leads Florida with 33 coronavirus deaths.

Tarpon Point officials did not return the Herald-Tribune’s request for comment. A message to Pinnacle corporate headquarters in Plano, Texas, went unanswered.

Throughout the lockdown, families of residents quarantined inside have complained about a lack of transparency, unresponsiveness and ruptures in continuation of care. One surprise has followed another.

Sometime in mid-April, while attempting to say hello to her mother through a glass window, Sasha Behuniak was approached by a man out for fresh air, wheelchair-bound. He spoke with a German accent, said he’d been wearing the same mask for three weeks, and was frantic.

“He said: ‘Lady, you don’t understand what’s happening here. We’re in really big trouble. They’re moving infected people from the East Wing into the West Wing in the middle of the night, and they’re infecting everybody. People are dying. Please try to notify somebody.’”

Sasha, whose 85-year-old mother, Barbara, had been moved into Tarpon Point on Dec. 28 following a spill at home on Christmas Day, tried to get answers from the staff after that unsettling bit of news. “They didn’t call me for five days,” she said.

* * *

On March 1, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state’s first two documented positive coronavirus cases — one in Manatee County — and declared a state of emergency. The next day, with an eye on Florida’s 700 nursing homes and assisted living facilities counting more than 160,000 residents, AARP State Director Jeff Johnson urged Florida officials to provide personal protective gear. The state’s first deaths were confirmed on March 7.

By March 14, nursing homes, long-term care and assisted living facilities were closed to the public. Three days later, the first ALF death was recorded, in Broward County.

* * *

Leonora DeCerio’s 77-year-old mother Joan was living at a Naples nursing home when she fell and broke her hip. Leonora figured it was time to bring mom closer to her home in Bradenton.

There was room at Tarpon Point. Joan had dementia, but when she moved in on March 18, she was placed in the rehabilitation wing. The plan was for her to stay there long enough to get back on her feet. Leonora started shopping around for more permanent quarters. As Joan’s rehab progressed, her daughter anticipated a discharge date of May 4.

Fred Behuniak, 91, visited his wife Barbara every day, waving at her through the window. His daughters, Sasha and Carol Armstrong, say he was consumed with guilt. They married 65 years ago. He blamed himself for the fix she was in and felt powerless.

Like the Behuniaks, Becky Crane and her sister, Sandy, visited with their mom, Doris Shepson, at the window. Doris was in a Medicaid program and shared a room. She had “some dementia,” which meant getting her to answer the phone was iffy at best. She also had diabetes, one of the soft-target afflictions for COVID-19. Becky kept watching those state numbers, which were beginning to climb.

On Friday, April 20, the state finally released the names of Florida’s infected nursing homes. The outbreak had spread to Tarpon Point. Becky wanted her mother to be tested. Tarpon Point officials said they needed to order testing kits from a lab in Miami.

Becky called the Sarasota County Health Department. The county said it had kits available. She called Tarpon Point. They told her they needed to order from the lab in Miami. Becky said the kit took a day and a half to arrive.

By April 26, Becky and Sandy got the bad news: their mother was positive. She would be transferred from Room 508 to Room 610, on the West Wing, which became known as the COVID wing.

At 7 p.m. that same day, Carol Armstrong was outside, in an attempt to see her mother, when she looked through an open door into the West Wing hallway and saw employees by the nurses’ station. They were installing protective sheets of plastic as a line of demarcation between the infected and the uninfected.

“That is one of the reasons communication broke down,” Carol stated in an email. “Only protected staff could go in that hall and they didn’t have enough PPE.”

Becky stayed in the dark: “I was told Mom was the first and only positive case. But how could she have gotten the virus if she’d been under lockdown for a month? I said, ‘Are all the staffers getting tested?’ They said no, that’s optional.” A day or so later, Becky discussed end-of-life measures with the staff doctor.

On April 28, Tarpon Point told Leonora there were two positive cases on the West Wing, but not to worry, staff members would not be crossing from one wing to another. There were no plans to test her mother, Joan, because she hadn’t been exposed. Leonora told them Joan had made a friend, Sam, that they had held hands and visited each other’s rooms — what about that? What about Sam?

* * *

Becky’s sister Sandy requested daily updates on their mother’s condition on April 29. Tarpon Point officials said they had their hands full and would call once a week, or unless her health status changed. “I kept calling anyway,” Becky said. “Mom wasn’t answering the phone anymore, and they weren’t returning messages.”

Tarpon Point officials called Leonora on April 29 and said Joan had a temperature of 100.4 — the Centers for Disease Control threshold for a fever. Officials said Joan would be isolated. Leonora called her mother’s room for an update hours later. “They said she’d been moved to another room, on the West Wing.” Leonora reached another nurse, who informed her mom’s temperature was 100.3.

Tarpon Point also told Leonora that Joan was in room 609, she said. There would be a sticker on the picture window so she could tell. She was told that mom’s temperature was normal, but she had not been tested for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. Leonora went to the window and discovered another woman with hermother in the room. “Is that what they mean by isolation?” Leonora said she wondered.

Leonora says that a staffer in the parking lot told her that her mother had a urinary tract infection that likely accounted for the fever.

* * *

On or about April 30, Becky’s sister, Sandy, peered into the window and saw Doris hooked into oxygen tubes. “That’s a change of status,” Becky said. “But no call.” An hour and half or so later, Becky managed to get a nurse on the phone. “She said, ‘Oh, I put her on oxygen 20 minutes ago.’”

According to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota, when Tarpon Point requested help, the National Guard arrived with testing kits on May 5. Health care workers from the Department of Veterans Affairs also followed up, sending augmentation teams to work with infection prevention from May 13 to 21.

After futile days of calling Tarpon Point for updates, Becky contacted Tidewell Hospice. Tidewell’s assessment confirmed Becky’s worst fears, that her mother was going downhill. Becky noted that she at least had gotten a third party to look in on Doris.

Leonora’s mom Joan tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Leonora paid a visit to Toale Brothers Funeral Home. Her mother died on May 8 at 2:15 p.m. Leonora said her body was dispatched to the wrong funeral home.

* * *

Tarpon Point called Becky on May 16 and said Doris was unresponsive. Becky and Sandy suited up and waited for half an hour in the lobby late that afternoon before helping themselves to room 610.

Doris was on oxygen. “Her lips were gray, and it was death, I could tell. She looked uncomfortable, the way she was moving under the sheet.” Becky said the room was freezing. A nurse fetched a blanket.

Double-gloved, Becky opened her wrapped Bible and read Psalm 23. “I told her, ‘Jesus’ arms are open for you now, it’s OK’ ... I wanted a miracle. I just wanted her to squeeze my hand.” When Becky and Sandy left, they saw no one in the hallway, a linen cart here, a PPE cart there. “I went home and yelled at God, ‘You can’t let her live another day like this!’”

On May 17, shortly after midnight, Sandy got a call from hospice. Her mother was gone. It took Sandy four separate trips to Tarpon Point to collect all of Doris’ belongings. “I haven’t gotten so much as a phone call of condolence from them,” says Becky.

* * *

Doris’ daughters have yet to see their mother’s death certificate, but Sandy was informed over the phone that mom succumbed to “complications from dementia.” Becky is confused. She said she could hear mom’s lungs struggling to expel fluid.

Leonora has Joan’s death certificate, and is equally baffled. The verdict: “complications of coronavirus infection.” She thinks something other than COVID-19 killed her mother. Although verbally informed that Joan had a 100.4 degree fever, she has no written verification. The nurses’ notes that Leonora has acquired indicate her mother’s temperature never reached 100 degrees.

District 12 Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega says natural deaths can be among the most difficult to determine the cause of. Especially — adhering to guidelines from the Occupational Safety Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control for coronavirus — without conducting autopsies.

“A number of deaths coming out of nursing homes have a lot of comorbidities with other natural diseases. Both of these cases fall into that category,” Vega says. A “significant” number of COVID infections and deaths register no fever at all. In fact, he says, some infections occur without any of the classic symptoms.

With Joan DeCerio, Vega says a respiratory infection triggered by the virus led to her death. In Shepson’s case, however, “it’s not clear that the trajectory of her medical course changed when the infection was diagnosed,” Vega says. He noted that dementia accounted for her presence at Tarpon Point in the first place. The death certificate lists “asymptomatic COVID infection” in the secondary notes.

“Based on the way we’re doing things, it’s reasonable to say we’re trying to find and count every death,” Vega says. “It’s an inexact science. There’s a likelihood that we’re undercounting since our criteria for including these deaths is that we’re not counting people without positive tests. And I think it’s pretty clear that people are dying without a positive test, especially early on.”

* * *

Barbara Behuniak has tested negative once, but that doesn’t ease her family’s anxiety. It’s Tuesday morning, and daughter Carol’s cellphone rings. It’s Tarpon Point. Carol puts it on speaker.

Tarpon Point officials says that Barbara’s second test has just come back negative. The caller says there are only four positives now in the whole place. Barbara pumps the caller for more information. Twenty-two staff are out, but agency temps have stepped in, two nurses, two certified nursing assistants. They’re still waiting for kits to test staff. The Homeland Security team left early last week. Call over.

“Why wouldn’t they have already tested the staff for the virus?” Sasha says. “They’re the vectors of the virus.”

Barbara’s daughters are distraught. On Monday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in a report that lacked data from 20% of participating long-term care facilities, stated that 25,000 nursing home residents nationwide had been killed by the virus, with another 60,000 more infected. Some 35,000 staff workers had also been infected, 400 of whom died.

In Florida 1,368 COVID-19 deaths — more than half the state total — are linked to long-term care facilities.

“This is a forest fire that people are ignoring. We placed our mother in a place we trusted, in a facility entrusted with the care of fragile human beings,” Sasha Armstrong says. “There should be outrage everywhere. These people were not there to be disposed of. They were placed there for care.”

This story originally published to heraldtribune.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.