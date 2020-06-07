SERVICES

North Broad Street Church of Christ, Albertville: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, morning worship services resume

HOMECOMING/DECORATION

Unity Baptist Church, Duck Springs community: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, homecoming, outside in the prayer garden, with singers “Bloodline” and church singers; meet at 10 a.m.at the cemetery for a short memorial service; fellowship lunch and afternoon service has been omitted this year because of safety concerns. Pastor Joe Wise respectfully asks everyone to practice the proper safety protocols as have been issued by ADPH officials. To maintain social distancing, chairs will be set up staggered throughout the prayer garden with family groups welcome to sit together.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

