Leading the six steps the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. outlined as crucial to non-violent social change: information and education.

Tuscaloosa native Charles Steele, who holds the top post at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, an organization King co-founded and lead until his assassination April 4, 1968, drove those points home while in town Wednesday for a rally held in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“The problem is many people don’t listen” to their elders recalling civil rights struggles, he said.

“People are saying ’We don’t wanna sing the old songs no more,’ ” Steele said. “But those songs got us where we are today!”

Though this week will mark the anniversaries of both the Stand in the Schoolhouse Door -- June 11, 1963 -- and “Bloody Tuesday” -- June 9, 1964 -- the majority of 400 Tuscaloosans surveyed could name only the first as a consequential moment in local civil rights history.

On “Bloody Tuesday,“ black marchers were beaten while protesting segregated bathrooms and drinking fountains at the new Tuscaloosa County Courthouse. ”The Stand in the Schoolhouse Door“ refers to Gov. George Wallace’s unsuccessful attempt to prevent two black students from enrolling at the University of Alabama.

“We had not done a good job of educating,” said Tim Lewis, co-chair of the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History and Reconciliation Foundation, founded to address that gap.

Resources the foundation’s created in the past four years, such as the 18-stop Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Trail -- also coming up on an anniversary, having opened last June -- an accompanying brochure, and videos recounting oral histories and other tales from the struggles of decades ago, can bridge the gap from past knowledge to current action, he added.

“I like the idea of the energy and the excitement and passion of young people, and the wisdom and knowledge and experience of the older generations,“ Lewis said.

”How you merge those two, I think, is the answer.“

Wednesday’s event, like many similar actions across the nation, was energized by young people, with efforts from the SCLC and NAACP and other groups to sign them on, recruit foot soldiers for civil rights fights of today and tomorrow.

One of the organizers, 18-year-old Zyler Wilson, president of his class at Central High School, said he wanted to “... share our message to my youth, to show them we could actually do it. Show them we could come together in numbers, instead of meeting online.”

Steele was inspired by the passion, and by the fact young organizers had asked him to help provide an educational forum.

“What we are missing throughout the cities,” Steele said, in an interview before the march around Government Plaza, “is structure. Dr. King never had a march without training first.”

The late Tuscaloosa bluesman Johnny Shines communicated the thought -- origin attributed variously to James Baldwin, Maya Angelou or others -- to explain why sharing experiences was crucial to the future: “How are you going to know where you’re going, if you don’t know where you’ve been?” An echo can be found in George Santayana’s often paraphrased “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Through his recently enacted yearlong black history class at Central High, first of its kind in the state, University of Alabama history associate professor John M. Giggie, director of the Summersell Center for the Study of the South, found many of his students were unaware of Tuscaloosa’s storied past.

Following students’ assignments to interview family members who’d been around during segregation, “I kept hearing ’I never knew this,’ ” Giggie said.

Kathryn Drago, who works with UA’s Blackburn Institute as coordinator of alumni programs, was inspired by a recent Zoom meeting with the students, chosen through an extended application and interview process to be part of the ethical leadership program.

“Students are really feeling a call to action, based on the recent violence,” she said. “And they also did want to talk to others who had a diversity of opinions.”

But like Diggie, she found some of the same lack of awareness.

“Not only do they not connect to the history, but they are unaware of a lot of the history,” she said. “They were not taught about the (1921) Tulsa race massacre; they were not taught about Bloody Tuesday.”

The Rev. Thomas Linton, who died mid-May at the age of 88, possessed a wealth of stories and artifacts from those days, and shared with anyone who wanted to learn. Giggie talked often with Linton, partly in preparation for his upcoming book “Bloody Tuesday: Civil Rights History and Memory in Tuscaloosa.”

“One of his consistent themes was that racial change and justice are possible, but one needs to be eternally vigilant about it,” Giggie said.

“Just as change can happen, it can also disappear. He worried that the things he stood for in 1963 were being steadily eroded, because we weren’t being vigilant enough.”

While the current peaceful marches outnumber those that turned ugly, still those involved must recognize they are merely steps, Steele said.

“First of all, you have to face reality. You can’t protest forever,” he said. “What’s the goal? What are we gonna get out of this?”

“We must train them not only to march and protest, but to bring about public policy changes in this country.”

Among goals he suggested were to get people registered to vote, and keep aware the need for that continual vigilance; find and promote the public servants who will commit to systemic change; and locate sources of investment from not just the federal government, but from the private sector, willing to bolster the black banking and education systems, especially, each of them suffering horribly, Steele said.

“We have no access to capital,” he said. “How are you gonna survive, in a capitalistic society, without access to capital?”

He also noted King had outlined the three major ills of our society as poverty, racism and militarism. With President Trump’s recent use of official force to create a photo opportunity at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Steele said, you could see all three problems on display.

“The first law of nature is self-preservation. People are going to live, and they are going to take care of their families,” Steele said. “If they can’t take care of their families, people are going to do what I don’t want them to do, do something that’s a question mark in my mind right now.”

Steele advised learning and applying those six steps outlined by Dr. King, beginning with gathering information, and educating others. Next steps are to make a personal commitment; negotiate; use direct action; and finally reconcile.

“You always reconcile,” Steels said. “Those are the six principles of Dr. King that would save the universe.”

The foundation is in the process of drafting an action plan, Lewis said, speaking in solidarity with protesters, but also seeking review of law enforcement policies, asking law enforcement and civic leaders to become part of their reconciliation circles, and urging schools to expand African-American history and racial justice classes.

“We’re trying to give back to the younger generations,” Lewis said.

Channeling energy from the protests now is crucial, Giggie said.

“It’s persistent vigilance. It’s dedicating resources to making sure every generation learns more,” he said.