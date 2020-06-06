The Daily News invited those students selected to speak at their high school graduations to send their speeches for publication. We hope you enjoy a peek at some of the area’s best and brightest students.

Across the Emerald Coast, top high school students are giving speeches in empty auditoriums in front of cameras that will offer up a digital version of this year’s graduation.

Kiahra Jade Read, Navarre

Choctawhatchee Senior High School

Greetings to the Choctaw community and once again, welcome to the Virtual Graduation Ceremony for the Choctawhatchee High School Class of 2020.

First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone, from students to Choctaw teachers and faculty to Okaloosa County School District officials to each viewer at home, for tuning in and allowing us to celebrate this momentous occasion that is occurring, although unconventionally, despite such unlikely circumstances.

I would also like to personally thank my family and friends for always supporting me and helping me become who I am today.

Finally, I would like to extend my warmest thank you’s to my class for allowing me to serve as a class officer for the past four years and president for two. It is truly an honor to be addressing you today.

In August of 2016, many of us were jam-packed in front of the gym doors waiting to enter for freshman orientation. I remember the rush as the doors opened, the flashing lights, the music, Link Crew members cheering and high-fiving us — it felt like being in a coming of age movie, like we were finally getting the chance to live our High School Musical. It was in that moment that I knew my time, and our time, at Choctawhatchee High School was going to be special.

And to say our time at Choctaw has been special would be an understatement. Through the prideful tradition of our school, we’ve celebrated Choctaw through pep rally after pep rally, won many spirit sticks, and have had unmatched hallway decorating skills, resulting in numerous wins and a seniors-only streak this year!

We’ve organized club meetings and new events. We’ve sat in our beloved Joe Etheredge Stadium for Friday night lights, where we’ve listened to our superior band play and watched our football team beat Fort Walton Beach High for the seventh time in a row.

And despite some of our Senior Seasons being cut short, our Choctaw athletes have all made us proud. Now, we’re each finally crossing the stage at Choctaw, only to part ways so soon.

As the world will soon see, the Class of 2020 is truly a force to be reckoned with.

Growing up, we have seen chaos, and we have seen panic. We were born out of the tragedy of 9/11, endured the 2008 recession as children, and have seen even more as we grow older, including people fighting over toilet paper.

At Choctaw, we’ve lost peers and friends. We’ve seen teachers come and go, administrations shift, and a new principal begin. We’ve attended school amidst shooting and bomb threats. And to top it all off, we’ve had our senior year cut short by a global pandemic.

Throughout everything we have endured during our four years here at Choctaw, we have become even stronger together and learned how to persevere.

As we graduate, the world is about to be placed into our hands. Now, it is our responsibility to use these critical lessons we’ve learned to work hard and to strive to not only do better, but to be better.

It is our responsibility to make this world a better place, and I challenge each one of you to do so.

I’m really going to miss this. I’m going to miss popping confetti in the stadium, smiling at familiar faces in the halls, hyperventilating over the intercom, cheering at pep rallies, and more.

We’ve created so many personal memories at this school we all love dearly, and it is so hard to leave such a special place behind.

But I am so proud of each and every one of us, and I know we will go far. I am so excited to see what we accomplish.

To Choctawhatchee High School, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Seniors, let’s graduate!

