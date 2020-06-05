CHIPLEY - Oscar Buchanan, known to his friends and family as "Buck" has lived a long a interesting life, marking many milestones including serving in World War II and the National Guard. This past Wednesday, he celebrated another milestone when he celebrated his 102nd birthday during one of the most unusual times in American history,

Buchanan was born in 1918 in West Bay. He was the oldest out of eight children. His father was a fisherman and a bookkeeper. At the age of 21, while serving in the National Guard in Panama City, World War II broke out and he was sent into the Army to serve.

"As a National Guard that was our duty to respond, Buchanan said. "We were sent to upgrade the airport in the Aleutian Islands, so the bombers couldn’t land there."

After his service in the war, Buchanan returned to Panama City to take up civilian life as a surveyor, studying at night to get his certification. Buchanan said he decided on surveying while being in the service, saying that he had gotten a taste of it and found it interesting. When he began his career in surveying, Buchanan would go to work with the Department of Transportation, working on several road projects including the beginnings of the I-10. Eventually Buchanan would become civil engineer, working for sixteen counties in the area.

"It was a good feeling to know that you were helping the nation doing something after the war," he said about his career.

In 1963 Buchanon moved to Chipley. Buchanan said for him the move was a "necessity." He said over his career he had moved fifteen times and had been used to it. He said when he moved to Chipley it was the first time he had settled down to what he called "civilian life." He said his youngest child graduated from Chipley High School.

Buchanan has two children from his first wife of 74 years who passed away recently. Buchanan remarried two years ago to his second wife and currently lives beside his son Fred Buchanan, also a resident of Chipley.

Fred Buchanan said that his father enlisted a work ethic in him and his love of Christianity.

"[Dad] works everyday," Fred said. "Sometimes before I am up in the morning he is up raking or mowing. He doesn’t worry about anything. I think that is the secret to his longevity."

Buchanan said that a typical day for him now consists mostly of getting up early, reading the paper, doing yard work or anything he can to help his son, doing the sudoku puzzles and just taking it easy. Recently he said he had been working on the genealogy of his family and the history of West Bay and its church, and other things he has been involved in.

According to him, one story he writes about from his time as a surveyor in Bluntstown makes him laugh everytime he tells it.

"I was more or less controlled by people who were related by the governor at that time," he said. "He loaded me down with politicians. When the new Governor came in I got a call telling me I needed to relocate to Panama cause [they] were coming to fire all of them the next day.]

Buchanan said he doesn’t know the reason why he has lived all the years but said he gives all credit to his heavenly father. He said he doesn’t know the secret to living a long life, He just had good habits and believes everyone should honor their parents.

To the residents of the community he just wants to say to help your fellow human beings and be kind to one another.