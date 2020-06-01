The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release the driver was heading east on Interstate 10 near mile marker 45 when the trailer began to burn.

OKALOOSA COUNTY — The driver of a tractor-trailer received a toasty surprise Monday morning when his trailer caught on fire.

The driver was able to detach the trailer from the tractor to prevent further damage, but the trailer became engulfed in flames.

The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, and the surrounding area was shut down for about an hour, according to a Twitter post from the Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, the press release said.