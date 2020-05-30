While Lafourche has held its graduations this week in outdoor venues, and Terrebonne held an outdoor graduation for military-bound graduates, a private christian school held an indoor ceremony for its class of 2020.

Houma Christian High School held its graduation ceremony at Living Word Church in Schriever Friday night. Unlike other graduations this week which alowed two attendees per graduate, the 50 HCH graduates received six tickets each for guests.

With an eye on social distancing guidelines, 25% of the church's capacity is 450 people.

The principal, Jimmy Champagne, said his goal was to keep the ceremony as close to normal as possible. Every other row was closed, staff wore masks, and photos taken with diplomas were done so at a distance. Students and family alike were happy to have the ceremony.

"We're very lucky to be graduating, everybody else is getting to graduate later," said graduate Kurstin McKinley.

In two weeks she will be going into the Air Force for at least six years, and said what she would miss most from school was friends, teachers, and her time playing outfield in softball. The pandemic has caused her to be thankful for every moment, because it can be gone in an instant.

"Be very very aware that at any moment things can change," she said.

She hasn't been assigned a job yet for the Air Force, but her father Juan McKinley was proud that she was going in at the rank of E3. He described his pride as "indescribable," and was happy that she was able to take part in a physical ceremony.

Chanel McKinley, Kurstin's mother, said the whole experience has shown her that her daughter has perseverance.

"This pandemic has shown me that she will have the strength to survive life," she said.

Challenges that the graduating class had to overcome were cited by the guest speaker, Rev. Frederick Frye, who described their school years as "bookmarked" at the beginning by 9/11 and now at the ending by the pandemic.

In a small back room, graduates were gathered prior to the ceremony. They were taking photos, checking one another's outfits, and almost none wore masks.

Graduate Caleb Leblanc said the graduation was pretty good, even if it was a little different. He intends to attend Fletcher Technical Community College to become an electrician, and said overcoming the outbreak has made him optimistic.

"I guess everything works out no matter what happens," he said. "Because even though we are in a pandemic and stuff, we still get to graduate."

Thankfulness and a respect for the moment permeated the conversations. The graduates didn't talk about what was lost but instead said they were just happy to be graduating.

Invoking Proverbs 13:4, valedictorian Brynn Malbrough told her fellow classmates that the virus had driven home the message that life is fast paced and should not be squandered.

"If this virus has taught us anything it is that things happen when you least expect it," she said. "Life is a privilege: time is a privilege."