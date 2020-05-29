The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge would like to have its truck back. It’s a white Toyota Tundra with the refuge’s logo on the side.

NAVARRE — The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge is asking the public’s help in finding their Marine Mammal Recovery unit vehicle, which was stolen May 20.

At around midnight that night, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Department caught a group of young men in stolen vehicles about one block west of the Wildlife Refuge, according to an ECWR social media post.

At about the same time, the refuge’s Medical Center was broken into and the staff office was rifled through. The Marine Mammal Recovery vehicle keys, $65 and a bag of goldfish crackers were stolen from the office.

The Marine Mammal Recovery vehicle is a white 2014 Toyota Tundra, 4-door pickup with the ECWR logo and an old phone number on the side.

The ECWR asks that if anyone sees the vehicle, they call the non-emergency line for the jurisdiction where they saw it.

“Let the police handle the recovery so we give them the best chance at finding the thieves,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office has an open, active investigation.

While investigators believe the Marine Mammal Recovery vehicle may be in Escambia County, it’s possible the truck could be elsewhere. It has been identified as stolen and if the vehicle’s tag or VIN is reported, an alert will be triggered.

“Thanks for any help you can provide, we need our vehicle and all the marine mammal recovery equipment in it returned,” the post said.

The post also said it did not appear that any of the wildlife patients were injured.