Like nursing homes across the world, Forest Manor Health and Rehab in Northport is coping with a wave of coronavirus infections that have spread through the facility.

Forest Manor issued a press release Thursday morning announcing that 19 residents and eight staff members had tested positive for the COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hours later, the first patient who tested positive died at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Dorothy Wheat, 92, died in a hospital bed Thursday with no family members by her side. She had been, for the most part, bedridden while suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“I’d be interested to know how the virus got in there,” said her grandson, Joel Wheat. “What precautions were taken with staff? We found out on the 15th that she had a high fever and the family had to convince them to even test her. They certainly didn't seem to take the possibility of COVID-19 seriously.”

The release issued Thursday morning though the Alabama Nursing Home Association Thursday morning was signed by administrator Lyman Hardy.

“From the first nationwide cases of COVID-19, Forest Manor has worked tirelessly to beat this terrible disease,” he said. “We stocked up early on PPE supplies for staff. We implemented infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Most importantly, we were early in closing the facility to all visitors. This allowed us to go two months without a case of COVID-19.”

Dorothy Wheat’s family was unable to visit her at the nursing home or at DCH during her last days. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, her grandson Joel, and a 2-year-old great-grandson and 9-month-old great-granddaughter.

"This virus robbed her of a peaceful passing surrounded by loved ones,“ Joel Wheat said. ”While we share this grief with more than 100,000 others, she was alone at the end and it breaks our hearts.

“I hope folks remember that when they’re comparing wearing a mask and staying at home to tyranny. Love one another by protecting each other from this devastating virus. Freedom isn’t just about you.“

Dorothy Wheat’s positive test result was reported less than two weeks ago, on May 19, according to Forest Manor.

“We took the aggressive step of testing over 80 residents within the vicinity of the positive residents,” according to the release. The facility notified residents, their families as well as the Tuscaloosa County Health Department, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Forest Manor has hired more than a dozen temporary healthcare workers and is providing “hero pay” to staff members treating infected patients.

“This is our purpose and our passion as a health care facility and health care team,” Hardy said in the release. “We want to thank the Forest Manor family and our community for your continued love and support during this unprecedented time.”

According to U.S. Senate research, at least 32,000 seniors have died from COVID-19 – around one in every three deaths.