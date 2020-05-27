The regional coronavirus drive-through testing site in Racealand will close after Friday, officials announced.

The site, which opened April 27 at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range at 3451 La. 182, will close at noon Friday for the "foreseeable future," Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said.

"We cannot thank the State and National Guard enough for their help in getting the site up and running and for their hard work with daily operations," Chaisson said. "Providing our residents with the ability to be tested at their convenience was a great way to truly see how our community was doing and offered peace of mind."

Lafourche will continue to work with the Department of Health and Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to bring a mobile testing lab to Lafourche Parish if the need arises, officials said.