There was a big jump in coronavirus cases Monday, health officials reported.

Overall, the state added 640 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health’s latest findings.

Confirmed cases across the state spiked from 37,169 to 37,809. Virus deaths across the state increased by 18, bringing the total to 2,585. Health officials now report 28,700 people have recovered from the virus, which was an increase of 2,451 since the last report.

Lafourche reported nine new cases Monday for a total of 775 and two new deaths, bringing that total to 70.

There were 11 cases reported in Terrebonne for a total of 639. Deaths in Terrebonne remained unchanged at 48.

About 36% of the coronavirus deaths in Lafourche were black and 61% were white, according to the Department of Health’s latest report. Blacks comprise about 14% of Lafourche’s population.

About 46% of the deaths in Terrebonne are black and 50% are white. Blacks make up about 19% of Terrebonne’s population.

Hospitalizations across the state jumped to 847, an increase of 34. Ventilator usage remained unchanged at 102.

There were 17,396 state lab tests processed overall and 313,502 commercial tests.

There were 589 state lab tests conducted in Lafourche and 6,260 commercial tests. There were 455 state lab tests handled in Terrebonne and 5,880 commercial tests.

The Department of Health said it resolved a server issue that impacted the reporting of commercial lab data over the weekend.

Health officials listed 77 cases that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();