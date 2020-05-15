Four Thibodaux men have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run boating crash that left four people injured, authorities said today.

Trent Becnel, 29, was charged Thursday with felony hit-and-run, failing to comply with boating education requirements, careless operation of a watercraft, negligent injury, not having boat numbers and failure to display valid decal certificate, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Agents also arrested Lucas J. Becnel, 56, Patrick J. Morvant, 53, and Keith Morvant, 47, for accessory after the fact of felony hit-and-run, the agency said in a news release.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents were notified about a boat collision that occurred about 7 p.m. May 2 in Bayou Chevreuil in northeastern Lafourche Parish, the agency said. The collision occurred between two 20-foot aluminum boats with three people in one of the vessels and Trent Becnel and a passenger in another. After the collision, Trent Becnel fled the scene by himself.

The three people in the other boat and the passenger in Trent Becnel’s vessel all required medical aid and were transported to hospitals, Wildlife and Fisheries said. All four people have since been released from the hospital.

Agents were able to make contact with Trent Becnel on May 3, the department said. Agents continued the investigation and found that Trent Becnel avoided law enforcement on the night of May 2 with assistance from Lucas Becnel, Keith Morvant and Patrick Morvant.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents, with the aid of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, obtained warrants Wednesday and arrested all four subjects Thursday, according to the department.

Felony hit-and-run carries up to a $5,000 fine and 10 years in jail upon conviction. Accessory after the fact of a hit-and-run carries up to a $500 fine and five years in jail. Careless operation of a vessel brings up to a $300 fine and 30 days in jail. Failing to comply with boating education requirements, failing to have boat numbers and to display a valid decal certificate each brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

Agents continue to investigate multiple leads from the public regarding additional people who may be involved, the department said.