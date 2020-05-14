The Florida Department of Health has issued the Thursday, May 14, coronavirus report.

Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties reported more cases in the Thursday report.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported east of Escambia County.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 43,210, an increase of 808 over Wednesday

Total deaths: 1,875 , 48 more since Wednesday

Hospitalizations: 7,749, an increase of 15 over Wednesday

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 180, one more over Wednesday (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 172, two more over Wednesday (5 deaths)

Bay: 78, one more over Wednesday (3 deaths)

Walton: 73, five more over Wednesday (2 deaths)

Washington: 12

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

Here is a city-by-city breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida.

Santa Rosa

Milton: 101

Navarre: 34

Gulf Breeze: 25

Pace: 16

Jay: 2

Missing: 2

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 65

Destin: 31

Niceville: 23

Crestview: 21

Shalimar: 12

Mary Esther: 9, one more over Wednesday

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Walton

Santa Rosa Beach: 11

DeFuniak Springs: 41, six more over Wednesday

Freeport: 4

Miramar Beach: 3

Missing: 1

Paxton: 1

Bay

Panama City Beach: 12

Panama City: 50, one more over Wednesday

Lynn Haven: 6

Callaway: 3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1