As state parks reopen, visitors should check to make sure what requirements are in place regarding social distancing, and which facilities are open.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase 1 plan to reopen the state included reopening some state parks on May 4.

Locally, Henderson Beach State Park in Destin opened last Friday for day use. The trails and beaches are open, but visitors are expected to maintain distances of 6 feet apart and limit group sizes to 10 or less.

Restroom availability is also limited while all other facilities at the park are closed.

Also opening last week on Wednesday was Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park in Niceville. The park is open for day use with boat and kayak launches available. Visitors are expected to follow social distancing rules there as well.

Playground areas in both parks remain closed, along with the campgrounds.