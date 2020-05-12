Statewide coronavirus cases jumped by 235 Tuesday for a total of 32,050, health officials said. There were 39 new deaths overall, bringing the total to 2,281.

According to the Department of Health, 22,608 people have recovered from the virus, unchanged from Monday.

Two new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday in Lafourche for a total of 715. One new death was reported, bringing that total to 60.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said after weeks of sheltering in place to combat the virus, the parish is ready to enter a new phase.

"We are very pleased that the businesses closed in the governor’s original order will be allowed to reopen and we can start to get our economy back on a stable footing," he said.

Five new cases were reported in Terrebonne for a total of 533. Though the state reported 39 fatalities, parish officials said 40 people have died from the virus.

Health officials also updated local coronavirus-related race data. As of Tuesday, 41% of the deaths in Lafourche were black and 59% were white. However, the black population makes up 14% of Lafourche’s population and whites make up about 80%.

In Terrebonne, 51% of the deaths are black and 44% are white, health officials reported. Blacks make up 19% of Terrebonne’s population and whites comprise 71%.

Health officials attributed many of the positive cases to nursing homes. Seventy percent of nursing homes across the state have had reported cases, the Department of Health said.

The reported number of area coronavirus cases has declined in recent days. Lafourche peaked on April 6 with 77 reported cases. Lafourche has reported fewer than 10 cases each day since May 5.

Terrebonne’s numbers tell a different story. Terrebonne initially peaked on April 4 with 41 reported cases but the number of cases suddenly jumped to 48 on April 30. Officials attributed that jump to an outbreak at the parish jail.

Terrebonne also experienced sporadic daily jumps in cases last week. The parish had 23 reported cases Thursday and 22 on Saturday.

According to state data released Monday, there are 64 reported cases in Census Tract 17, which is bounded by Isle of Cuba Road to the north, Bayou Cane to the east, Barrow Street to the south and Valhi Boulevard to the west. That area includes the Ellendale Country Club and four nursing homes.

However, for the past three days Terrebonne has reported fewer than 10 cases each day.

Tuesday saw another increase in hospitalizations. Hospitalizations jumped from 1,310 to 1,320. However, ventilator usage fell from 157 to 146.

There were 9,894 state lab tests processed overall and 218,118 commercial tests.

There were 497 patients in Lafourche who processed state lab tests and 4,391 processed commercial tests. There were 259 state lab tests processed in Terrebonne and 3,997 commercial tests.

All 64 parishes have reported at least one confirmed coronavirus case. Only seven parishes have not reported a death: Caldwell, LaSalle, East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll, Cameron and Tensas. Grant Parish reported its first fatality Tuesday.

Health officials listed 64 cases and one death that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

-- Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}}))}();