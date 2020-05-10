Working secretly with a group of employee volunteers over a course of two weeks, they organized the unofficial 1st Annual Winn Dixie Corona Race.

MILTON — COVID-19 has affected almost all activities and increased the stress levels of many individuals. The Winn Dixie team is no exception to this, Eric Nicholson, maintenance supervisor, said in an email.

One of the store’s employees, Joshua Holladay, is a marathon runner and runs to relieve stress. According to the email, he was in the process of signing up for local 5K runs when the races were canceled due to shutdowns.

Fresh Manager Jennifer Lecates came up with a fun alternative.

Working secretly with a group of employee volunteers over a course of two weeks, they organized the unofficial 1st Annual Winn Dixie Corona Race.

Per social distancing guidelines, Josh ran a premarked 3.1 mile course that started and ended at Winn Dixie in Milton.

Employees were along the route holding neon colored signs and cheering him on. They even got to spray him with silly string as he burst through the crepe paper finish line.

Lecates was on hand to award him his one of a kind medal that says, “Corona Race 2020 Winner and Survivor.”

“Who knows, maybe Corona will be willing to sponsor next year and make it official?” Nicholson said in the email.