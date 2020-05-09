Skyland Boulevard, Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North motorists to be affected by road construction starting Saturday.

Road work will be closing lanes on opposite sides of Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Starting Saturday, construction crews are set to repave the far left lane of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North and install girders for the Interstate 20/59 bridge over Skyland Boulevard.

John D. McWilliams, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s West Central Region, the Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North lane will remain shuttered for additional work.

“The lane closure will remain in place to allow the contractor to complete sidewalk formations, landscaping and remove old traffic signal bases,” McWilliams said. “Motorists will have access to the third lane once these items are completed.”

Additional lane closures will follow for paving and striping on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

During this time, University Boulevard and 12th Street will be the only westbound intersections open during this period, McWilliams said, noting that construction times may vary due to weather or other restrictions.

“The times listed are tentative and subject to change,” McWilliams said.

Across town, all lanes in both directions under the interstate bridge near Cracker Barrel are set to close from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, McWilliams said.

The closures will allow construction crews to install a final set of bridge girders.

Additionally, this work will close the right lane of I-20/59 westbound near Exit 76 on Saturday from 4 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic, McWilliams said.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use Alabama Highway 215 or other alternate routes.

The Lurleen Wallace Boulevard construction is on pace for completion this summer. ALDOT is overseeing the $23.7 million improvement project that is adding turn lanes to both the northbound and southbound corridors of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

The I-20/59 work is expected to be finished by the end of 2020. Also overseen by ALDOT, this $83.4 million project is meant to widen the eastbound and westbound sides of I-20/59 to three lanes from about a mile north of Exit 76 to just south of the McFarland Boulevard bridge.

This project also involves the installation of a crimson-colored suspension bridge over McFarland Boulevard that will act as a gateway to the city of Tuscaloosa.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com.