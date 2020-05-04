LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) " The Chicago Bears have signed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

A 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season. He has 409 receptions for 5,702 yards and 33 touchdowns in addition to 486 yards rushing on 68 carries for Miami (2007-09), San Francisco (2010-12), Arizona (2014), Carolina (2013, 2015-16) and New Orleans (2017-19).

Ginn also has returned 257 punts for 2,600 yards with four touchdowns and 307 kickoffs for 6,899 yards and three TDs. He is one of 10 players to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game and in 2009 became the first to run back two for 100 yards in the same game.

The Bears went 8-8 and missed the playoffs last season after winning the NFC North in 2018. Their offense ranked among the worst in the NFL last season.

