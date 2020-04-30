"We will be deep cleaning and disinfecting the affected areas."

The state's Division of Elections offices in Tallahassee's R.A. Gray state office building have been closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said.

Mark Ard, spokesman for Secretary of State Laurel Lee, said the coronavirus-infected employee was last in the office April 17. He did not identify the worker. Lee oversees the division, located in the Department of State.

The Gray Building, home of the Museum of Florida History, is on the corner of South Bronough and West Pensacola streets in downtown Tallahassee, behind the Florida Supreme Court. The museum has been closed to the public until further notice.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, we will be deep cleaning and disinfecting the affected areas and nearby common areas," Ard said in an email.

"While these areas are being cleaned and disinfected, they will be closed and employees working in those areas will be on leave until the Division of Elections suite is reopened," he added. "We anticipate the area will be reopened on Monday, May 4."

The entire Department of State already has 200 employees working remotely. For those that need to be in the office, arrangements were made "to stagger hours or ensure they can maintain safe distances," Ard said.

"We have encouraged those employees who are working (elsewhere) in the building to adhere to social distancing standards, and have provided additional sanitizer stations throughout the building near highly trafficked areas," he said.

This story originally published to tallahassee.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.