HOLMES COUNTY - Last week’s storm caused havoc for north end of Holmes County as homes and buildings were damaged by falling trees and debris.

The strong storm surge caused massive rain fall and wind traveling over 55 miles-per-hour, which caused a storm cell strong enough to create a tornado that hit north of Bonifay and Esto causing damage to many homes, roadways, and other buildings according to officials.

According to a facebook post from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, they partnered with the local fire departments, private citizens and others to clear the debris after the storm.

“Thanks to a combined effort of the Holmes County Road Department, our local fire departments, Holmes County Jail, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office staff, WFEC, and even some private citizens, we were able to clear the majority of storm damage and hazards from our roadways in a quick and efficient manner,” the post said.

Bonifay Fire and Rescue reported responding to almost 20 calls related to the storm.

“Busy day for all of the Panhandle.“ BFR posted on their Facebook page. ”We appreciate all of our neighboring Holmes County fire departments for their hard work today, as well as the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.“

In the aftermath of the storm, West Florida Electric said they worked to restore power to 7,000 residents who were without power.