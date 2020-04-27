50 years ago this week

• Tuscaloosa city commissioners passed an amendment to city plumbing codes that allowed the use of plastic pipe. However, the commissioners said the plastic pipe was inferior and discouraged its use.

• For the previous 46 years, J.F. McKinley of Northport had been engaged in some type of law enforcement in Tuscaloosa County – either with the city of Northport, city of Tuscaloosa or the county sheriff’s force. At this time, at over 70 years old, McKinley was a justice of the peace in Beat 10 and was probably one of the county’s oldest motorcycle riders.

• Frankie Lary dominated the annual Tuscaloosa County High athletic awards banquet, being named most valuable in football and baseball, one of two permanent captains of the grid squad, outstanding back in football, overall top gridder and earning letters in two sports.

• Deaths this week included Dr. A.W. Patton Sr., retired Tuscaloosa dentist. He began practicing in 1904.

• George Shirley resigned from the City Board of Education and more voices were added calling for appointment of a black member to the school board.

• A new industry for Centreville was announced. Simsco-Boaz Foundry, which manufactured parts for cars, lawn mowers, high voltage power lines and other products would employ 40 to 50 people.

• Eugene L. Hamilton, vice president of Tuscaloosa Newspapers Inc. and general manager of The News, would retire. Hamilton joined The News in 1951.

• When serving a subpoena, a deputy from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department stumbled onto one of the largest “marijuana factories” ever discovered in Tuscaloosa County. The deputy found all the ingredients of a real hippie haven with improvised hot houses growing marijuana.

• The News’ veteran police and political reporter, Bob Kyle, received an award from candidates for office in the county “in appreciation of Bob Kyle … who has been eminently fair … a job well done as master of ceremonies at political rallies.”

• Reichhold Chemicals Inc. installed a chemical “scrubber” on the main stack of the company’s sulfuric acid plant and the amount of sulfur released in the air was lessened by nearly 90 percent.

25 years ago this week

• Two workers were electrocuted at a Northport construction site, one of them as he tried to help the other. The men from Columbus, Miss., were working on a metal office building construction site when the equipment they were using hit power lines.

• Nike won the Crimson Tide uniform contract over Alabama-based Russell Corp. As a part of the deal, Nike would also earn money on sales of Crimson Tide merchandise, paying the university a 5 percent royalty. Nike offered nearly four times more than Russell.

• Deaths this week included retired Circuit Judge Aubrey Dominick, 90. Dominick retired Dec. 31, 1976. He began practicing law in Tuscaloosa in 1929 and served two terms as a member of the House of Representatives in the State Legislature from 1935-42. He served as speaker pro tem and helped to revise the Alabama Code in 1940.

• A celebration was held for the addition of the University of Alabama Libraries’ two-millionth volume. That book was an autobiography of Alabama alumnus and world renowned biologist Dr. Edward O. Wilson, entitled “Naturalist.”

• Tuscaloosa’s International City-Fest was added to the list of the region’s top tourism events.

10 years ago this week

• Lloyd Woods Middle School was projected to have only 190 students enrolled the following year after the opening of Sipsey Valley Middle School. Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Frank Costanzo recommended consolidating Lloyd Wood and Collins-Riverside middle schools. Lloyd Wood Middle School was built in 1962 and would be shut down.

• A rose garden was planted in Annette Shelby Park. Eighty roses were planted in honor of the Junior League’s 80th year in Tuscaloosa.

• The University of Alabama topped the Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll for the second year in a row. The Crimson Tide’s league-best 55 honorees was seven better then UA’s 2009 total. Florida was second with 53 honors and Georgia was third with 42.

• Deaths this week included Cordell Wynn, who served as the president of Stillman College from 1982-1997 and was an influential community leader.

• The annual report by the American Lung Association, “State of the Air 2010,” gave Tuscaloosa County’s air quality an “F.” Birmingham was on the top 10 list of most polluted cities.

• Aliceville native Walter Jones was retiring from his NFL career after playing 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman had two knee surgeries the previous year and did not play during the 2009 season.

• Area land auctions were at a record high with delinquent taxes the cause of the boom. Peyton Cochrane, tax collector since 1989, said he had never seen it as bad. He said the recession along with its high unemployment rate has made it harder for many to pay bills, including their property taxes.

• U.S. Census Bureau workers began visiting homes, seeking people who had not returned census questionnaires.

• The Alabama Choir School would celebrate its 25th anniversary with a concert in the Moody Concert Hall. Karen Nicolosi founded the Alabama Boychoir which became the Alabama Choir School.

• A fire at Graceland Apartments in Alberta left 26 people temporarily without homes.

• Stillman College professor R.L. Guffin was set to retire after 44 years at the college.

• Stillman College sophomore Jamilla McKinnis was named SIAC’s most valuable player in volleyball and made the All-SIAC team in academics with a 4.0 GPA.

Five years ago this week

• Holt High School baseball players presented former coach, Jerry Belk, with a plaque and a signed hat during a baseball reunion at Holt High School. The legendary coach also led American Legion team Tuscaloosa Post 34 to its only national title in 1967. The coach was lauded, not for what he did for his players on the field, but off the field as well.

• Gunshots were fired early Saturday morning outside Kennedy’s Bar, a downtown nightclub that had been under increasing scrutiny following a string of violent events.

• Starting the next academic year, students in the Tuscaloosa County School system would have the opportunity to take dual enrollment and dual credit courses in core subjects at Shelton State Community College.

• Hillcrest High School senior Abriana Fornis was a winner of the 2015 National Achievement Scholarship Program.

• Nancy Green, director of the Compassion Coalition, was recognized as the 2015 Citizen of the Year by the Tuscaloosa Civitan Club.

• A bill headed to the Alabama Legislature would separate the roles of Tuscaloosa County’s probate judge and County Commission chairman. If adopted, it would allow Hardy McCollum, the current probate judge and commission chairman, to remain the head of the country government while giving up the probate judge seat. State law did not allow anyone over the age of 70 to run for an elected judge seat. McCollum would be 71 when his term ended in Jan. 2019.

• The Oakland Raiders selected wide receiver Amari Cooper with the No. 4 overall pick. Landon Collins went as the first selection of the second round, the No. 33 overall selection, to the New York Giants; T.J. Yeldon went as a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• Robert Minor, a nighttime building maintenance supervisor at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse for 48 years, retired. Minor was 83.

• J. Michael Hardin, the dean of the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Commerce, was named provost of Samford University in Homewood.

One year ago this week

• Thomas Davis Jr., the winner of a nation talent contest at the Apollo Theater in New York, would perform during the “400 Years of African American Music,” at Stillman College.

• Irv Smith Jr. was the first Alabama football player taken in the second round of the NFL Draft. The former Crimson Tide tight end went No. 18 (50th overall) to the Minnesota Vikings. Running back Damien Harris was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 24 selection (87 overall) of the third round after Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams and Josh Jacobs went in the first round. Linebacker Christian Miller (fourth round to Carolina), defensive back Deionte Thompson (fifth round to Arizona), center Ross Pierschbacher (fifth round to Washington), linebacker Mack Wilson (fifth round to Cleveland) and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (sixth round to Pittsburgh) brought the total of Alabama players signed in the draft to ten.

• Five former Alabama players signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents. Guard Lester Cotton signed with the Oakland Raiders. Defensive back Saivion Smith signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Outside linebacker Jamey Mosley was signed by the New York Jets. Tight end Hale Hentges signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive lineman Johnny Dwight signed with the Houston Texans.

• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet would be opening soon off Skyland Boulevard.

• The Tuscaloosa County Commission voted to cover any budget shortfalls for a project to build a storm shelter in Fosters using District 4 recreational property funds.

• The first black student to attend the University of Alabama would receive an honorary doctoral degree during graduation ceremonies. Autherine Lucy Foster, 89, would receive a doctor of humane letters degree.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.