An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after another young man was killed during a shootout at a convenience store late Sunday.

Nathaniel Patton was charged Monday afternoon in the fatal shooting of Dominic Coleman, 20, at Winston’s Mini Mart convenience store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Coleman was one of two people struck when Patton fired a gun, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said.

The second victim wasn’t fatally wounded and returned fire, he said.

Patton was treated for a gunshot wound before he was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday. He was being held with bond set at $150,000 for the murder charge and $60,000 for the attempted murder of the surviving victim.