After preaching patience and showing restraint in canceling the spring season, the Florida High School Athletic Association couldn’t hold off the inevitable any longer: The spring season is done.

"With heavy hearts," the FHSAA said in a press release Monday morning, the move following Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement that all Florida schools were to continue distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

"The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority. With the evolving threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we must ensure that we do not contribute to the spread of this illness. We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many."

It was the first COVID-19 update since March 31 when the FHSAA announced that athletic events would remain postponed through May 3 with the possibility of extending spring sports through June 30. But that hope was quashed Monday along with any additional eligibility for spring sport athletes, whose seasons abruptly ended more than five weeks ago in early march.

Sports affected locally were spring football, baseball, softball, flag football, boys weightlifting, tennis, lacrosse and track and field.

The latter included multiple shoo-ins for a state title, like Niceville javelin thrower Marissa Rung (tops in 3A), Fort Walton Beach javelin thrower Madison Carnal (tops in 2A) and defending pole vault champion Kobe Babin from Niceville.

Meanwhile Niceville softball looked primed to make a run at a third state championship in four years, Navarre boys weightlifting was looking strong in its state title defense as well as Logan Schaeffer at 238 pounds, Choctaw flag football was undefeated, Niceville tennis was cruising behind depth, and area baseball playoff contenders – spearheaded by unbeaten Paxton and nationally ranked Niceville – were boundless.

Now the senior class is left to wonder: What could have been?

"To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates," said the FHSAA press release. "Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals. Our Association is eager to reconvene all sports in the 2020-21 school year. In the meantime, we strongly encourage everyone to continue adhering to the recommendations of the CDC and your local health departments during this hiatus. Please remember to practice social distancing, frequently wash your hands and avoid touching your face."