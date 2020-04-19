LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) " Lafayette Parish librarians and teachers are not letting school closures keep them from doing their jobs " encouraging students to read.

'Our teachers have been communicating with students on a regular basis to keep them motivated to keep reading,' said Jennifer Cohen, librarian at Prairie Elementary.

They're using Google Classroom, emails and the Remind app to share resources like Tumblebooks, Read Epic and online read-alouds like Storyline Online.

And now students can take reading comprehension quizzes at home instead of only at school to earn Accelerated Reader points.

'I feel like I can speak on our teachers' behalf when I say that all of us really miss our students and hope that they are safe and healthy, but also that they are reading and learning during this time!' Cohen said.

On a Facebook page for Prairie parents, Cohen and her colleagues put a call out for reading photos as an at-home spirit day.

'We don't want students to forget that they are part of a school community,' Cohen said. 'We want them to realize that they are still Prairie pandas, whether they are at home or at school.'

The pictures serve as evidence that kids are getting those reading minutes in as well as a chance to connect and see each other's home environments.

Cohen kicked off the most recent post with one of herself reading to her 1-year-old, Louie. It was followed by a slew of photos of kids reading with parents on couches, reclining with a book in their Star Wars bed or sitting cross-legged on the floor.

'As a librarian, I work to create a sense of reading community at my school and want to encourage students to keep up their reading while they are out of school,' Cohen said. 'It is essential for students to be reading every day. Multiple studies have shown that students who read consistently perform better on school assessments.'

But it's not just about tests or other academic measures. Reading can help students in other ways, especially right now, she said.

'Reading can help students escape into another world, at least for a little while, and forget about all of the craziness of the world,' Cohen said. 'I mean, who couldn't use a good Captain Underpants or Wimpy Kid laugh right about now?'

Lisa Labarraque, librarian at L. Leo Judice Elementary in Scott, is reading two books a day for students via Facebook Live videos in the school's Facebook group.

Each weekday morning she reads a picture book and two chapters from a chapter book to reach all levels of readers from L. Leo Judice. The books are all from Scholastic Publishing, which has given permission for educators to read aloud its books during this time.

'When I heard about schools being closed, I immediately thought about how I could stay connected with our families while we were out,' Labarraque said. 'I knew that I wanted to do my part, which meant reading aloud in a public platform.'

Once she found out about Scholastic's permission, she headed to her school library to find the right books.

She also grabbed several of her dog Charlie's outfits that fit the themes of some of the books. Charlie is a dachsund and well-known 'reading motivator' at the elementary school.

'I have paired up the Scholastic picture books with Charlie's various outfits,' Labarraque said. 'Some books do not have matches, but that's OK.'

At times he's dressed as a shark or a knight. On the day Labarraque read 'Grumpycorn,' a book by Sarah McIntyre about a grumpy unicorn, Charlie donned a striped horn of his own.

'This keeps the student engaged in the book, and I have been trying to find craft ideas that correlate to the theme of the book or the characters,' Labarraque said. 'Students are excited to see Charlie in the read-aloud videos, and it gives them a peek into his daily life.'

She gives the dog treats during the read-alouds and shares ideas on activities that correlate with the books.

She's received positive feedback from L. Leo Judice families, but she looks forward to the read-alouds just as much as the kids.

'Being able to host daily read-alouds has allowed me to stay connected with our families. This is what is most important!' she said. 'Even though we are not together in the school setting, this virtual format allows us to stay connected.'

Labarraque pointed out how it also aligns with research that reading aloud to students is 'the single most important activity for building the knowledge required for eventual success in reading,' which comes from Jim Trelease's 'The Read Aloud Handbook.'