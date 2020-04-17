A Panama City woman allegedly struck an elderly man in the head with a hammer on Easter Sunday in Pace.

Megan Mary Mayo, 32, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and trespassing. She was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Wilkes Street in Pace on Sunday to a report of a suspicious person trespassing in several yards, according to SRSO spokesman Sgt. Rich Aloy.

The suspect was described as a white female, wearing black pants and a black shirt.

When deputies arrived in the Wilkes Street area, dispatchers informed them a second caller had reported the suspect, later identified as Mayo, entered a residence, picked up a hammer and hit an elderly man in the head with the tool before fleeing.

Deputies located Mayo, running from the scene and apprehended her after a chase.

