State Rep. Reggie Bagala’s family has raised more than $10,000 to create a nursing scholarship at Nicholls State University.

His son, Tristan Bagala, raised the money to provide a memorial scholarship for a Nicholls nursing student from Lafourche Parish or Grand Isle. More than 100 donors have raised a total of $11,000 to the fundraiser, surpassing the goal of $10,000.

“Rep. Bagala was a champion for Lafourche Parish students and Nicholls State University,” said Sue Westbrook, provost and vice-president for academic affairs. “We mourn his loss and appreciate his family for thinking about our students at this time.”

Reggie Bagala, R-Lockport, died April 9 after a battle with COVID-19. The legislator tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 1.

“Anyone who worked with him in his brief time in the state House can attest to his passion for Nicholls State University,” Tristan Bagala said. “He loved seeing that young people were able to get a quality education and begin a life in Lafourche Parish.”

Bagala was serving his first term in District 54 after winning a three-way race Oct. 12 for the seat. Before that he spent six years with Lafourche Parish government.

