PANAMA CITY — The day before the city commission would revisit the process for abating the property for failure to begin demolition by deadline, the old Cabana Motel owner apparently took the necessary steps Monday to tear down the building and clean up the property.

"I have every confidence that we're moving in the right direction," said City Manager Mark McQueen. The owner "has agreed that he is going to tear down the building and he is committed to doing so."

►RELATED: Panama City Commission approves agreement to demolish the Cabana Motel

Earlier this month, McQueen stated he had reached out to the owner George Kingston several times without any response, which led the city manager to send Kingston a letter stating the city planned to resume the code enforcement process with a hearing scheduled for April 20.

►RELATED: GALLERY: History of the Cabana Motel in Pictures

By Monday, Kingston signed the development order — which bound him to begin the demolition of the property by March 28 this year — as well as submitted the permit for American Sand and Asphalt Paving out of Lynn Haven to demolish the property. According to McQueen, the company is prepared to begin the demolition "as soon as possible."

The next step could likely be for the property to request and receive an accelerated approval from the Department of Environmental Protections to approve the demolition plans, which could take 10 days. It is unclear if the approval is necessary, as the approval came several years ago when the property originally was scheduled for demolition.

Citing what he called a "worse-case" scenario, McQueen said, "I would expect on the 11th day Kingston's contractor would be there to begin the demolition."

However, those 11 days will pass while the city continues to pursue its code enforcement process. If the magistrate grants the city’s request, the city would then place a lien on the property and issue a notice of special assessment to be reimbursed all fees and costs associated with the demolition.

Kingston would then have 30 days to appeal to a circuit judge.

"The city is poised and ready to demo the building and I assured that with Mr. Kingston," McQueen told the commission Tuesday, noting it would be more advantageous and economical for Kingston to do it of his own will.

Commissioner Mike Nichols stressed to city staff and his fellow commissioners that something must happen toward the demolition by the 11th day. The property is in his ward.

"We've told the community time and time again that the building is coming down. And it didn't happen — again," Nichols said.

“We just need to say we are moving forward, period,” he later said, noting he expects by April 24 — the 11th day — to see some kind of demolition equipment physically make a dent in the work.

All other commissioners supported Nichols in his comments. Commissioner Jenna Haligas became vocal in the final minutes of the discussion.

"I like that we're going to continue to go through the code (enforcement process) ... but it's had demolition orders before and somehow it gets moved," Haligas said. "I want to learn from it."

"I need him (Kingston) and every other business owner in this town to know that this is over. The junk that has been sitting there vacant — this is over," Haligas said of unabated properties.

"The point of this is that he needs to be paying for his property to be pulled down, and not the taxpayers," she said moments earlier.

In line with its commitment to rid the city of dilapidated structures, the commission also approved the demolition of other problem properties.

The commission approved $92,143 to lowest bidder Virginia Wrecking Co. for the demolition of the old City Hall property, $92,143.

"We're going to be moving forward to bringing that building down. That's the last step on the north half of the marina to be prepared for the future," McQueen said.

St. Joe Company is investing $20 million to develop the bay front area including a restaurant and a 120-room hotel.

"The city is doing its part in clearing that area to prepare for construction to that area," McQueen added.

Commissioners also unanimously awarded Cross Environmental Services with $39,600 and $177,700 to demolish an old assisted living facility at 3409 W. 19th St. and the now derelict American Quality Hotel at 4810 W. U.S. Highway 98, respectively.

"The hurricane had a lot of devastation on our city and we have a lot of structures that were severely damaged and not repairable. With that, there's code enforcement process that is moving forward," McQueen said. "Additionally, there were derelict properties pre-storm. What we're doing, right now, with these properties the commission acted on today is to go ahead and do that final step of the demolition for those properties."