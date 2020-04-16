A fifth person in Santa Rosa County has died due to complications related to the coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases in both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties reached 395 by Thursday evening.

The Florida Department of Health verified the death of a 65-year-old Santa Rosa County man on Thursday evening. The man's case was not travel-related and officials did not know whether he had come into contact with another confirmed COVID-19 case. The man's positive COVID-19 case was counted by the state on April 6.

Two of the deaths in Santa Rosa County were inmates at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton. The prison had nine staff members and 34 inmates with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

Since Wednesday evening, an additional 54 people have died in the state as the number of deaths reached 668. Florida also counted more than 800 additional cases in 24 hours to stand at 23,340 by Thursday evening.

View more state numbers in several categories by visiting the Florida Disaster website at FloridaDisaster.org.

STATE NUMBERS

Total cases: 23,340

Hospitalized: 3,458

Deaths: 668

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

__________

Okaloosa - 117, three more since the morning report

Age range: 3-96

Hospitalized: 21

Deaths: 1

— Destin, 26,

– Shalimar, 9,

— Niceville, 18,

— Fort Walton Beach, 43, two more since the morning report

— Mary Esther, 2,

— Crestview, 13, one more since the morning report

– Eglin AFB, 2

— Laurel Hill, 1

– Missing,

Most recent Okaloosa Cases

Age 45 Female, FL resident, 04/14/20

Age 21 Female, FL resident 04/14/20

Age 71 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 40 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 62 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 46 Male FL resident 04/15/20

Age 30 Female FL resident 04/15/20

Age 18 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 29 Male, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 71 Female, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 42 Female No Yes FL resident 04/15/20

Age 40 Female, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 44 Male , FL resident 04/16/20

_____

Santa Rosa - 118, one more during the day

Age range: 0-88

Hospitalized: 16

Deaths: 5

— Navarre, 29

— Gulf Breeze, 16, one more since the morning report

— Milton, 63

— Pace, 9

— Missing, 4

— Jay,

Most recent Santa Rosa Cases

Age 52 Male, FL resident 04/12/20

Age 72 Male, FL resident 04/12/20

Age 50 Female, FL resident 04/13/20

Age 83 Male, FL resident 04/13/20

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/13/20

Age 52 Male, FL resident 04/13/20

Age 89 Male, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 71 Male, FL resident 04/15/20

Age 40 Female, FL resident 04/16/20

_____

Walton - 29

Age range: 20-90

Hospitalized: 6

Deaths: 0

— Santa Rosa Beach, 9,

— Miramar Beach, 3,

— Freeport, 3,

– Missing, 1

— DeFuniak Springs, 4

– Paxton, 1

Most recent Walton cases

Age 39 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 26 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 65 Female, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 78 Female, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 37 Female, FL resident 04/11/20

_____

Bay - 42, three more since the morning report

Age range 21-93

Hospitalizations: 8

Deaths: 2

— Panama City, 22, one more since the morning report

— Lynn Haven, 5,

— Panama City Beach, 9, one more since the morning report

— Youngstown, 1

— Southport, 1

– Tyndall AFB - 1

– Parker, 1

— Missing 1,

— Callaway, 1, first case on Thursday 04/16/20

Most recent Bay cases

Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 56 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 22 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 47 Female, FL resident 04/09/20

Age 44 Male, Fl Resident, 04/09/20

Age 46, Male, FL resident 04/10/20

Age 27, Female, FL resident 04/12/20

Age 43 Male, FL resident 04/14/20

Age 75 Male No No FL resident 04/16/20

Age 32 Female No Yes FL resident 04/16/20

Age 39 Male No Yes FL resident 04/16/20

______

Washington - 5

Age range: 25-53

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

— Vernon, 1,

— Chipley, 4,

Most recent Washington cases

Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 53 Male, FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

_______

Holmes, 4

Age range: 27-39

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Westville, 1,

Bonifay, 1

Most recent Holmes cases

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20

_____

Gulf - 1,

Age range: 42

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Wewahitchka, 1

Most recent Gulf cases

Age 42 Female, FL resident

_____

Franklin - 2

Age range: 25-60

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 1

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Eastpoint, 1

Missing, 1

Most recent Franklin cases

Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident