An Arab man died in a single vehicle crash near Ardmore Thursday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Michael Edward Johnson, 67, was killed when the 1996 Peterbilt dump truck he was driving left the roadway on Alabama Highway 53 and overturned.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Thursday, 4 miles south of Ardmore.

Troopers continue to investigate.