GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Local and federal authorities on Thursday identified a 13-year-old Memphis girl believed to be involved in the March 31 Zoom bombing of a University of Florida Student Government meeting.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, UF Police Chief Linda Stump-Kurnick said.

Shortly after the incident, UPD, working with UF Information Technology, reached out to the FBI in Gainesville for assistance. Using information provided by UPD and UFIT, the FBI followed a lead to Tennessee, where FBI agents there identified the girl, who said the incident was meant to be a joke.

“This is absolutely not a joke,” Stump-Kurnick said. “We take these matters very seriously, and we will pursue any and all leads to help ensure anyone involved in incidents like this is held accountable.”

The incident happened during a virtual Student Government Senate meeting. The public meeting was suddenly interrupted by pornographic images, and swastikas and racial slurs drawn and written on a screenshare presentation. The hackers also made death threats against a Student Government member. Student senators quickly ended the meeting.

UF President Kent Fuchs tweeted shortly after the meeting to condemn the messages of hate and called on UFIT and UPD to investigate.