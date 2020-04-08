Four Etowah County residents have died from COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed in updated statistics on its web site Wednesday morning.

The county has 47 confirmed cases, out of 390 people tested.

As of Wednesday, the novel coronavirus had claimed 48 Alabamians’ lives, and there were 2,472 confirmed cases in the state that sent 314 people to the hospital since March 13.

ADPH noted 67 reported deaths, indicating that an additional 16 deaths are under investigation to determine if COVID-19 was the cause.

Thus far, 18,982 people have been tested.

Marshall County has one virus death and 43 confirmed cases out of 318 people tested.

DeKalb County has 14 positive cases, with 199 tested; and Cherokee County has seven confirmed cases, with 64 people tested.

The following counties have reported fatal cases of the virus: Chambers - 8, Mobile - 7; Jefferson - 6; Shelby - 5; Etowah - 4; Lee - 4; Madison - 2; Marion - 2; Autauga - 1; Jackson - 1; Lauderdale - 1; Macon - 1; Marengo - 1; Marshall - 1; Montgomery - 1; Randolph - 1; Tallapoosa - 1; Washington - 1.

The following county-by-county statistics were published on the ADPH website Wednesday, showing the number of confirmed cases, the total number tested, reported deaths, and deaths from illness:

Autauga — 12, 148, 1, 1

Baldwin — 47, 718, 1, 0

Barbour — 3, 51, 0, 0

Bibb — 9, 138, 0, 0

Blount — 10, 98, 0, 0

Bullock — 3, 22, 0, 0

Butler — 2, 52, 0, 0

Calhoun — 52, 224, 0, 0

Chambers — 113, 202, 8, 8

Cherokee — 7, 64, 0, 0

Chilton —21, 139, 0, 0

Choctaw — 6, 33, 0, 0

Clarke — 10, 106, 0, 0

Clay —11, 58, 0, 0

Cleburne — 12, 30, 0, 0

Coffee — 10, 100, 0, 0

Colbert — 7, 216, 1, 0

Conecuh — 4, 42, 0, 0

Coosa — 9, 26, 0, 0

Covington — 10, 87, 0, 0

Crenshaw — 2, 75, 0, 0

Cullman — 22, 189, 1, 0

Dale — 4, 97, 0, 0

Dallas — 7, 102, 0, 0

DeKalb — 14, 199, 0, 0

Elmore — 24, 397, 0, 0

Escambia — 5, 129, 0, 0

Etowah — 47, 390, 4, 4

Fayette — 1, 91, 0, 0

Franklin — 7, 135, 0, 0

Geneva — 1, 41, 0, 0

Greene — 12, 36, 0,0

Hale — 7, 75, 0, 0

Henry — 5, 43, 0, 0

Houston — 27, 268, 1, 0

Jackson — 20, 149, 1, 1

Jefferson — 491, 4,220,14, 6

Lamar -- 6, 55, 0, 0

Lauderdale — 19, 415, 2, 1

Lawrence — 8, 125, 0, 0

Lee — 187, 467, 5, 4

Limestone — 33, 474, 0, 0

Lowndes — 11, 44, 0, 0

Macon — 6, 38, 1, 1

Madison — 160, 1,000, 2, 2

Marengo — 14, 131, 1, 1

Marion — 23, 138, 3, 2

Marshall — 43, 318, 1, 1

Mobile — 249, 1,391, 8, 7

Monroe — 6, 68, 1, 0

Montgomery — 81, 651, 2, 1

Morgan — 33, 322, 0, 0

Perry - 0, 38, 0, 0

Pickens — 15, 90, 0, 0

Pike — 16, 179, 0, 0

Randolph — 15, 49, 2, 1

Russell — 14, 84, 0, 0

Shelby — 165, 1,052, 5, 5

St. Clair — 35, 264, 0, 0

Sumter — 17, 43, 0, 0

Talladega — 26, 274, 0, 0

Tallapoosa — 43, 124, 1, 1

Tuscaloosa — 85, 1,527, 0, 0

Walker — 66, 262, 0, 0

Washington — 7, 32, 1, 1

Wilcox — 13, 62, 0, 0

Winston — 3, 75, 0, 0