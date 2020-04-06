Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is urging residents, churches, universities and others to participate in “Make Some Noise for Tuscaloosa Heroes,” a celebration of those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

If things get a little loud Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, just know that it’s by design.

City officials and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox are urging residents to take part in what’s being called “Make Some Noise for Tuscaloosa Heroes,” a planned celebration of those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

Starting at 3 p.m. Monday, participants are asked to honk car horns, ring bells, play musical instruments, applaud, or otherwise make noise to recognize the first responders, medical professionals, food service workers and “city-wide essential personnel” who, according to a city-issued press release, “have gone above and beyond to provide crucial services to keep our city running as safely and as smoothly as possible.”

Churches and universities with bell towers also are encouraged to take part in the celebrations that are planned for 3 p.m. each Monday and Friday through April 17.

“The sacrifice that these heroes are making to care for our sick and elderly, feed our children, respond to crises, and keep our city running in the midst of these uncharted waters cannot be understated,” Maddox said in a press release announcing the events. “While the rest of us can keep ourselves safe and healthy by staying in our homes during this time, our first responders, medical professionals, food service providers, and others do not have this choice.

“Please join me in making our gratitude for them loud and clear.”

